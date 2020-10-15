It’s getting harder to find shows to watch since I’ve basically watched everything on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon video but thankfully, there are still new shows coming out all the time. Here are some recent ones I’ve watched:
Cobra Kai
If you’re an 80s kid you’re going to love this. Cobra Kai is a TV series that is a sequel to the original movie starring both Ralph Macchio (karate kid) and William Zabka (the kid he fought). It’s a series that doesn’t take itself too seriously and is pretty funny at times especially how they keep making the karate kid look like a bully in the original film and Zabka the victim. This series recently became available on Netflix but has been out for two years (it was a YouTube Original) and so there are two seasons to watch.
Euphoria
I had been putting this series off for some time because I thought it was going to be very teenagery but wow, what an incredible series. I think this might be one of my favorite shows I’ve watched this year. The story, the art direction, the music, the cast, everything about it is just so amazing. Euphoria follows around a bunch of young high school girls who are all friends showing us their different stories. It’s dark, it’s shocking, it’s controversial and it’s really entertaining. If like me you’re a fan of Sex and the City and the series Girls, then you’re going to love this. Euphoria does to Girls what Girls did to Sex and the City. I highly recommend this show, I binge-watched it over a weekend and it’s definitely a must-watch. Euphoria is on HBO.
Raised by Wolves
I just finished watching this series last night and I have mixed feelings about it. The show started off great and interesting, but then past the halfway point, I started losing interest. I was then hoping things would turnaround towards the end of the season but it just didn’t do it for me. I know a lot of people loved it and it scored pretty high on IMDB so I don’t know, maybe its because one of the main characters played by Travis Fimmel (Ragnar from Vikings) started getting on my nerves the same way he started pissing me off in Vikings, or it could be because I wanted the show tp head one direction (more adventure) but it took another (more philosophical?). If you’ve run out of things to watch then I’d watch this, it’s also on HBO.
you should check out “the boys” on prime
I did, I think I’ve posted about it actually 🤔
I found “Code 404” hilarious. It’s a British series about two cops, one of whom is killed in the line of duty and rebuilt as a human lookalike robot.
That sounds cool where u watching it? I want to watch the new Spitting Image but it’s on none of my streaming services
You can catch the first 2 episodes of Spiting Image on YouTube.
Enjoy the opening scene with Trump
Watching Tehran on Apple TV + . Interesting and good reviews.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/tehran
On my to do list
Raised by Wolves really took a nose dive somewhere around episode 3.
Hope you are into “Lovecraft Country”..Man…what a series…i guarantee you love it…
Ok maybe you can help me with something. I watched the first two episodes I think and it was great! Loved it. Then third episode become a different story? Is it like short stories? I dont get it. I stopped there because I got bothered by it.
Yeah..it seems.. but it has a impact for future episodes that doc hiram is important for the time travel…which will have significant effect in finale…sorry buddy i don’t wanna spoil here…;)
Mark, have you seen the Man in the High Castle?
Yes finished season 1 stopped at start of season 2
Not worth finishing, they rushed the series and the last season is absolute garbage. Which sucks because the book is incredible.
Well that sucks, I just finished season 1._.
You should check out Perry Mason on HBO, it features the lead guy from the Americans.
it was soooooo boring
Killing Eve season 3 on OSN
In conclusion everyone watch Euphoria!
I saw the first 2 eps, and I couldn’t finish. It was so crazy and stupid for me.
It is not for everyone really
The Haunting of Bly Manor was great.
If you want a good comedy Ted Lasso on Apple+ is really good. About an American hired as the manager of a premier league team.
Oh yea should have added that to the list. It was fun to watch but some of my friends overhyped it.