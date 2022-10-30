This is an officially licensed remake of The Office but as a Saudi Arabian edition and I just added it to my to-watch list. Link
You should watch تقدير الاحتياج if you haven’t already. Kuwaiti government office series. Pretty funny.
yup i did a few years ago when it came out
https://248am.com/mark/funny/local-sitcom-taqdeer-al-ehteyaj/
you should watch the new season that was released recently on Shasha (alqabas’ new streaming platform). it was funny.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjlFav5Ahsy/?hl=en
Yeah I keep wanting to sign up to Shasha as well but I quickly get lazy
first 2 episodes are free btw without signing up