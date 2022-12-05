The weather is perfect right now to visit Green Island which has gotten a bit of TLC over the past couple of years. It got freshened up with new paint, the fountains are working and there is lots of brand-new signage everywhere. They also have cute quadracycles available to rent which is a fun way to explore the island with. There are two versions, one that carries two people and one that carries four.
Prices:
3KD 2-person quadracycle
5KD 4-person quadracycle
The entrance fee to Green Island is 1.5KD. You can also bring your own bike if you want and they rent normal ones there as well.
Thats interesting. 5kd is for one hour?
yeah for an hour
how about BBQ ca we do that or they removed this provision
No BBQ, no shisha, no pets, no motorbikes, no musical instruments (this is a weird one) and no fishing.
Island is open from 9AM to 9PM. Gates close at 10PM.
Do they still allow to do Barbecue inside green island?
