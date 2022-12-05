The weather is perfect right now to visit Green Island which has gotten a bit of TLC over the past couple of years. It got freshened up with new paint, the fountains are working and there is lots of brand-new signage everywhere. They also have cute quadracycles available to rent which is a fun way to explore the island with. There are two versions, one that carries two people and one that carries four.

Prices:

3KD 2-person quadracycle

5KD 4-person quadracycle

The entrance fee to Green Island is 1.5KD. You can also bring your own bike if you want and they rent normal ones there as well.