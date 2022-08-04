Below is the list of things you can do this weekend. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
Dino World at The Gate Mall
IFK Movie Night: Rouge
Friday
Dino World at The Gate Mall
Saturday
Dino World at The Gate Mall
Come Play with Us! (Chess, Backgammon and/or Scrabble)
Activities:
Ascend Rock Climbing
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit:
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Exhibitions:
Exhibition: Sanad at ASCC
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
Scientific Center Summer Festival ended last week
Oops read it as final week not weekend
Are the grand mosque tours on Saturday mornings still going?
no, they didn’t take place last week and aren’t taking place this week either.