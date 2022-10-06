Below is this weekend’s list of events and activities, if I missed anything, please let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Oct 6
Lets Be Aware Popup
Kids Storytelling at PCC: I Love You Little Monkey
Kids Weekend Activities at Discovery Place!
Hangouts at LAPA with Silverhammer & Friends
Melemele Karaoke’s Second Year Anniversary
Friday, Oct 7
Lets Be Aware Popup
Kids Weekend Activities at Discovery Place!
Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising
Trashtag Beach Cleanup
18th Kuwait Rapid Chess Championship
Q8 Moto Academy Season Opening
Saturday, Oct 8
Lets Be Aware Popup
Polymer Clay Workshop: Pressed Flower
Glass Bead Making Taster
Terrarium Masterclass
Workshop: Watercoloring at the Habitat Museum
Exhibitions
Exhibition: Matter of Material – Sculptures from CAP Collection.
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
To Hug by Rita Hassouany
Activities
Ascend Rock Climbing
Cable Park
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
