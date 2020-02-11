I booked a week-long vacation starting next Wednesday to Tbilisi, Georgia since I heard a lot of good things about the city. The last time I took a proper vacation was back in August 2018 and it was also for a week so I’m really really looking forward to the time off. I’m taking Jazeera Airways since they fly to Tbilisi directly and then going to rent a Land Cruiser LC76 while there so I can also drive over to Armenia next door.
I’m looking for things to do, see, and places to eat at so if you have any recommendations please let me know!
Chances are you(like many other thousands) will be deported from the airport without giving any reason.
Make sure you search horror stories of georgian immigration and avoid any prepaid or non refundable bookings to avoid any kind of loss.
I am a victim myself, i went to georgia by jazeera only and was returned the very same time woth 6 of my friends. They did not give any reason whatsoever.
He’s Canadian. So his immigration experience will be a breeze.
Don’t need visa for Georgia just needed to get one for Armenia and that cost me $6 and I was able to apply for it online.
There are some beautiful Soviet architecture in Tbilisi if you’re a fan like myself
Make sure to spend a night or two at the Rooms hotel in Kazbegi and from there you can visit Gudauri. Its the best thing to do if you love scenic places and skiing.
Even if you dont ski, its an amazing place to chill and have a drink.
However, i don’t advice you to drive there since the roads are going to be filled with snow! Just book a cab.
I’m actually staying at Rooms but in Tbilisi but heard the mountain one was nice as well. I’m aware the roads are gonna be filled with snow which is why i’m renting the LC76 :D
I recomend you spend a few nights at the mountain one too.. Its just amazing – especially because of the snow!
I have google map of places I wanted to go to/went to in Tbilisi last year. Where do you want me to send it?
can u share it here so other people can check it out as well?
in Tbilisi:
1. Old Town. Walk from Liberty Square down the pebble stone road toward river side or Narikala Fortress. There are many historical buildings and sites. Better join walking tour for better experience. Leave your car in in parking lot somewhere a little bit out of Old Town to avoid traffic jam/trap.
2. Opera House. Check their website for ballet or traditional dance shows.
3. The big Trinity Cathedral. There is a cafe called Lagidze Water, a local-brand with varieties of flavored soda. The chocolate one is good.
Out of town from Tbilisi (depend on road access in winter):
1. go north toward Ananuri up to Gudauri.
2. go west toward Mskheta, Gori, Borjomi (carbonized spring water) and national park, Akaltsikhe (castle), Vadzia cave city & monastery.
3. go east to Telavi or Rustavi.
All 3 routes are offered as day trip by many local tour company in Tbilisi. The tour guides are good and informative. You may consider it if you want to know more about local history and culture rather than merely enjoying the view and liberty of driving.
Mestia & Ushguli with their defending towers in far NW are pretty but the road access maybe too challenging in winter.
Have to try khinkali and khachapuri. Georgian wines are good, even the house wine. They tend to be full bodied but not too dry.
Hope you enjoy your vacation.
oh i completely forgot about the wines! i wonder if i can do a vineyard visit in the winter?
Yes, you can. It is in Kakheti Region. You’ll have a blast. We had the whole day in that wine region. (“,)
Hi Mark.
If you are looking for daily tours in Georgia, you can check Gamarjoba Georgia Tours (Instagram @gamarjobageorgia7971) and look for Lana. When you book tours with them, airport transfers to hotel (vv) are free. They have best offers and discounts now.
Cafe Linville near Liberty Square is a very old house that was turned into a restaurant…. Quaint, old-styled and extraordinary decor, The Mushroom pasta, Panna Cota and Brownie are a must-try dishes.
Fabrika is a must-to-visit place, as it has everything, from cafes, bars and restaurants, a ceramic studio. There’s a ramen bar called Shio, and a microbrewery Shavi Lomi.
If snowy mountains and Monasteries appeal to you, book for the Kazbegi tour. You will visit Gergeti Holy Trinity Church and the Georgia-Russia Friendship Monument.
Not interested in tours which is why i’m getting my own car but didn’t know there was a ceramic studio at Fabrika. Was originally planning to stay there but the room i wanted wasn’t available.
Roads leading to the ski resort in Gudauri are full of Heavy trucks (there were 75 trucks that we drove passed) for transporting goods to and from Russia, European and Balkan countries. Be safe driving around, eh.
Also based on the comments looks like i’m gonna need tp spend the night in kazbegi!