Every year an updated ranking of all the world’s passports is released based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Previously I used to use the Passport Index for the rankings but their website is a bit of a mess with mismatched data on different pages which makes it difficult to know what’s right and wrong. So starting from this 2022 edition, I’ll be using The Henley Passport Index instead which is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports. Henley’s compares 199 passports and 227 travel destinations for their list and here is how Kuwait’s passport ranks compared to some other countries:

1 – Japan

6 – United States / United Kingdom

7 – Canada

15 – United Arab Emirates

53 – Qatar

54 – Kuwait

62 – Bahrain

65 – Saudi Arabia

84 – India

91 – Egypt

102 – Lebanon

The Kuwaiti passport allows you to travel to 95 destinations without a prior visa. To check out the full rankings and to see what countries your passport allows you to travel to without a prior visa, click here.