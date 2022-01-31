Every year an updated ranking of all the world’s passports is released based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Previously I used to use the Passport Index for the rankings but their website is a bit of a mess with mismatched data on different pages which makes it difficult to know what’s right and wrong. So starting from this 2022 edition, I’ll be using The Henley Passport Index instead which is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports. Henley’s compares 199 passports and 227 travel destinations for their list and here is how Kuwait’s passport ranks compared to some other countries:
1 – Japan
6 – United States / United Kingdom
7 – Canada
15 – United Arab Emirates
53 – Qatar
54 – Kuwait
62 – Bahrain
65 – Saudi Arabia
84 – India
91 – Egypt
102 – Lebanon
The Kuwaiti passport allows you to travel to 95 destinations without a prior visa. To check out the full rankings and to see what countries your passport allows you to travel to without a prior visa, click here.
I’m expecting the Saudi passport to jump in the top 20 in the next few years.
Lebanon is so down :'(
it’s higher than i’d expect it to be honestly
The UAE is actually 1st
Only if by 1st you mean 15th
https://www.henleyglobal.com/passport-index/ranking
Mark check the passport index, the link you have attached above.. https://www.passportindex.org/byRank.php
Read the post please…