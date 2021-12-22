To get a sense of scale on how huge this new T2 airport terminal is going to be, if you look carefully you’ll spot people standing in the middle of this photo. For a lot more photos of the new terminal, click here.
Thanks AK
It’s absolutely massive. here it is from the outside compared to what looks like a Boeing C17 globemaster https://i.postimg.cc/RVTYgMrR/t2.jpg
and compared to the avenues https://i.postimg.cc/zXXftGbD/t2-avenues.png
Looks small compared to Avenues
I used the area tool in Google earth and the avenues is 15% bigger. but this is just a very rough estimate. Still big imo