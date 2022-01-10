I was at the Kuwait Airways terminal a few days ago and I spotted a robot called Airporter that is there to help carry your luggage. I couldn’t use the robot because when I touched the screen to wake it up, the robot had a message on it saying it only worked from 9:30AM to 12:30PM. But I did find a video on Youtube of a similar robot which you can watch in action below.
There were instructions on how to operate the robot which you can see here but simply put, you let the robot scan your boarding pass, put your carry-on bags onto it and press go. The robot then follows you to your gate.
There was only 1 robot that I saw so definitely just there for show and fun.
It’s crazy how much that airport in the video looks like Schiphol. It’s obviously somewhere in Asia, but the similarities are uncanny.
The T4 is operated by the Incheon Airport group, and the writing in the video is Korean, so my best bet is that the airport in the video is Incheon Airport.
Why have this there when no one can use it?
must be a trial unit of some sort.
I truely applaud them for putting working hours that reflect reality.
yup i love it when even computers in Kuwait work short hours
https://248am.com/mark/kuwait/even-the-internet-is-on-a-coffee-break/
https://248am.com/mark/complaining/this-is-frustrating/
Kuwait: The first country with a lazy robot, just like the lazy government employees
Must be a trial run rather than “just fun” they need a maintenance team to constantly look over any teething issues and take into account abuses. You could just ask why it’s being run for short hours rather than make fun.
It’s a freaking airport….. Among the most secured places in any country and loaded with engineers for carrying up maintenances 247
Love how the timing was mentioned…
Robots have rights too. Can’t make them work more without paying overtime
Even the robots have work hours like government employees! The irony😂