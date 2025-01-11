Why is it 500KD to fly to London this month?

I was planning to book a short trip to London this month and I was checking out Kuwait Airways prices and a two-way economy ticket costs around 500KD this month. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it that expensive before, does anyone know why? British Airways tickets are less than 200KD but the flight back is a red-eye-flight which I don’t want to deal with. So just curious to why the Kuwait Airways flight specifically is so crazy expensive.
you just don’t want to say directly. Let me do it. Kuwait is not a popular destination for any airline, Kuwait airways can dictate the prices to specific cities because they are the only one flying directly, there is no competition.
Everyone knows that, why it is a surprise now?
BA are still flying to London directly. Tickets in February with Kuwait Airways are less than 200, it’s just January that is weirdly expensive so wondering if anything is happening I don’t know about
When demand is high, prices are high. And since T4 is in operation, Kuwait Airways are taking full advantage of passengers who dislike red-eye-flights. All year round I am paying extra to fly Kuwait Airways in order to avoid overnight flights. Welcome to monopoly and unfair pricing!
Flights in Feb are cheap, I’ve never paid more than like 240kd to fly to london with kuwait airways, why are you on about? I’m asking why specifically January is expensive.
That is actually reasonable mate.
For economy? For one person? When was last time you traveled, it costs less than half that on regular months
Kuwait airways pricing is like the lottery. Sometimes you win most times you lose. I once got business class return 240kd with them on a 9 hour flight because of what I think was a pricing error 🤔
