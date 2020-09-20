According to the official Sony PlayStation Twitter page for the Middle East region, the new PS5 is launching this coming November 19th and will cost the following:

PlayStation 5 – KD166.9

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: KD133.9

I’m currently undecided if I’m getting the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but as of right now I think I’m leaning towards the Xbox. But, at KD134, the PS5 digital edition is pretty tempting to get as well.