According to the official Sony PlayStation Twitter page for the Middle East region, the new PS5 is launching this coming November 19th and will cost the following:
PlayStation 5 – KD166.9
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: KD133.9
I’m currently undecided if I’m getting the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but as of right now I think I’m leaning towards the Xbox. But, at KD134, the PS5 digital edition is pretty tempting to get as well.
via Reddit
It’s good to see launch prices very close to International prices with no price gouging. I remember those days where 1$ used to be 1KD till demand dies down.
The good thing, is that since the launch of the PS4, PlayStation has had an official presence in Kuwait, and stores like Xcite sell it directly from Sony with official prices
The other great thing is that there is no region lock now, unlike the PS3 and before, where you were kind of forced to buy from Rehab
FanBoys from both camps will pitch in here soon I’m sure. This year buys however are going to be decided by : 1) are you a follower of PS5 or Xbox console exclusives like Forza, Halo, etc which means you stick to it (Xbox has messed this up with releases pushed to next year) 2) Do you want the unlimited Game Pass and cross play in the Xbox 3) Is backward compatibility a must have for you. 4) Are you sold on the Dual sense controller to want to upgrade.
Specs wise I don’t see much of a difference despite all the reports on Xbox’s CPU and PS’ ssd. For me personally I’m going to resist the news, hype and wait (not going to be easy)
For the last 2 years I have been buying all my PS4 games as digital downloads, so I am definitely going for the PS5 Digital Edition
I got super fast fiber internet connection I will certainly go for PS5 digital edition. For the price and for its processor.
Rehab is going bankrupt.
Great movie from sony.
Where can we pre-order?
I remember the PS4 costing well above KD 200 when it first came out in Kuwait. Or is my memory failing me…