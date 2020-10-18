If you missed out on pre-ordering the PlayStation 5, Xcite now has them back in stock (as of this post at 8:30AM). Only the KD166.900 optical drive version is available, the digital version is sold out. If you want to order one, here is the Link
Update: It sold out by 9:06AM.
Thanks Alloy202
Out of stock now !!!!
I am really torn between the digital and the other version. On the PS4 I do not use CDs anymore, but I feel its good to have the drive if required
its already sold out :(
Out of stock!
Dammit
I pre-ordered one last month I don’t know why since the last time I played it was more than 25 years ago when it came out.
My kids are into Instagram and snapchat and hate video games. My question is which VR goes well with this console just to make it more exciting?