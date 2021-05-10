Back in 2017, I attended a talk by Prof. Alberico B. Belgiojoso titled “The 1970 Vision for Kuwait City” where he shared some various interesting plans that never got implemented. One plan to help reduce traffic congestion in the city center included building multistory parking lots on the outskirts of the city and then connecting them to the city center and various office towers via suspended monorails. Since that talk I’ve been trying to find a decent photo of the proposal and the best I’ve been able to find is the one above which I scanned from a booklet I borrowed off a friend. It’s a government booklet titled Urban Development in Kuwait “التطور والعمران قي الكويت”.

Thanks @_M87