If you don’t want to drive around looking for a guy selling fireworks at a random roundabout there are three local websites in which you can order fireworks from. All three sites have a ton of different kinds of fireworks for sale and they all have the prices listed.
If you’re interested, here are the websites:
العاب نارية (Their YouTube account with demonstrations)
Q8 Fireworks
Kuwait Fireworks
Thanks K
But isn’t fireworks illegal in Kuwait ??
Are fireworks allowed?? I mean is it legal?
I think so, there are always loads of fireworks in my area during new years, national day, eid etc..
Lol there are a lot of other illegal things which are easily available… What’s fireworks 😂
The quickest way to burn your money
Why do we need fireworks?