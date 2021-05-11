Between 1895 and 1909, Russel Hamilton an English petty officer made various voyages from Egypt to Japan stopping along the way. One stop was Kuwait where he took these two black and white photographs with captions on the back.

The caption on top reads:

Shiek of Koweit and followers. Note that some have covered faces, fearing evil eye of camera.

The caption below reads:

Taken during bombardment of Koweit. Somali outrage led by the “mad mullah” – Sheiks Pallace Koweit

