A lot of people who registered in December have been leaving comments that they still haven’t gotten their vaccine appointment. One reader just left the comment below that might be helpful and worth giving a shot:
All expats that I know who registered in December did not get vaccinated. I think there is a problem with the December data.
151 will not help you, go to the counter in Mishrif and tell them that you registered in December and still did not get vaccinated. They will redo your registration and with in 72 hours you will get an SMS.
If you try this and it works, let us know!
Does that work if I updated my information recently?
I registered back in December and didn’t receive anything and was told its better to do an update.
Still nothing.
Should I go an inquire?
🤷🏼♂️
Same thing, I updated my info and still waiting.
I even heard it might work if you change your status to frontliner, but I don’t think is a great idea to cheat.
If you change it to frontliner you need to show you work ID
Did you get any confirmation SMS / message post registration? I have registered last month and did not get any confirmation.
no, u only get a msg when u have an appointment scheduled
I also had the same issue, got my message 5 minutes after I updated my info, deleted my passport number then retyped it.
Did you select the other category or something else?
Nope, just modified it and re submitted it.
I had called 151 yesterday but got tired of waiting so hung up, later in the noon they called me and advised me to go to Mishref and mention this at the counter so that this can be sorted, will be doing that soon, if any changes will update here
Please update on your case. I am sailing in the same boat.
I registered Jan 12. Still no text. I went to Mishref. Unfortunately, I chose the day last Wednesday when there were thousands of vaccinations. I had to wait in long line(potentially safety hazard). Got to the counter and they told me wait 2 more weeks. No one reregisterefed me. I was pissed!
Doesn’t apply to just expats. The same problem happened with me and I’m Kuwaiti.
Should this not come from an official channel if there is indeed a data issue?
I have been to the vaccination site and we were advised to go to the I.T desk where our information was looked at then put on a list. People very helpful so I believe there is an issue and hopefully we will get a message soon