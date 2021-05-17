Last week I found this old 80s KDD advert and one thing that struck me about it was the sheer amount of flavors that don’t exist anymore. And, on top of all the missing flavors, turns out KDD had push-up ice cream (back row, right of the Rockets)which I don’t ever recall. Also if you’re wondering about the blue and green colored ice cream sticks in the back, the green is coconut flavored but the blue I’m not sure. You’ll also notice two Columbia flavors, turns out they’re both similar except one doesn’t have the ice cream center.
I miss the green one (stick). The coconut one. It was amazing and so tasty.
Do you remember what the blue one was?
Blue one was Milk basically… i miss the Murjan cone ice cream, the lemon and the black Colombia, my god, where did you get this!?
Pretty cool how the ‘Silver’ cone design hasn’t changed at all since then.
🍦
The top has changed, they’re currently flat but if you notice in the photo they previously had a cone top
Also don’t jinx it!! You know how KDD are, they would probably end up redesigning KDD Silver to KDD Blitz Chocolate Cone and have a generic polar bear on the label or something 🤢
Phew atleast the sanfur one still survives. I miss the chocolate rocket bar but not that much.
What i really miss is the tutti fruiti tub and bon bons
Chcocolate Rocket? or do you mean Chico Rico? https://baqal24.com/product/kdd-choco-rico-steak-ice-cream-62-5-ml/
No bottom left, one is pink and one is black/brown Im talking about the black/brown one. Also thank god their sandwich remains available. Im going to get one right now.
On my goodness, I remember the push-up ice creams and the rest. But I’m also 44 years old 🤣
The blue stick is strawberry, i don’t remember it but my dad just told me.
milk covered with strawberry
hmmm if the blue stick was strawberry what was the first one thats red and white cuz I thought that was Strawberry.
I think they had Raspberry (red) and Strawberry (blue).
Also the ones on top left next to the rockets – I think these were the ones that you could twist the stick to push up the ice cream.
Also, there used to be a milk based cone that had a spherical bubble gum at the bottom.
yeah the ones to the right of the rockets are the push up ice screams, no need to twist the stick, you just use the stick to push the ice cream up. i used to have them when i was a kid in lebanon, don’t recall ever having it here in kuwait.
Don’t know if anyone remembers KDD Tutti Fruity. Was my favorite. They used to have it until recently. Now I can’t find any in any Co-op or supermarket.
MoO… I MISS THAT LIKE CRAZY!!! I’ve been looking for it for a few years now!! :(
Yeeesssss, i used to love it growing up, was just talking to a friend about it few days ago, havent seen it anywhere in a very long time.
most of these were still available in the 1990s and early 2000s.
something changed in the mid 2000s
I remember the push-up ones! Amazing memories. As a 80’s kid, keeping our coins ready and waiting for the ‘bareed man’s call, was the highlight of our afternoons. What a blissful childhood we had!
Do they still make Columbias? After watching for all man kind and the expanse, i’d love a rocket. The problem is that today minimalist is the way to go.
No kidding. They took away my Raspberry Lolly.
It’s so not done 😔
Raspberry Lolly still around https://www.instagram.com/p/COvkbU7j6p7/?igshid=gy3nw7puxvp7
I remember when KDD had these really good fruit popsicles, each had a different flavor and they were made from pure fruit. They used to be around in the early 2000s, then it was gone, then it came back in the late 2000s, and then it was gone again. Also, I remember having this ice cream on a stick that was shaped and designed like a football and it was mixed chocolate and vanilla, and I can’t remember if it was from KDD or not.
the one plastic ice cream with the bubble gum ball at the base isnt in the pic. I used to have that then.
and i vaguely remember the lemon lolly.
Good times
edit: plastic cone with the bubblegum ball…
I was just thinking about that one! I checked and it’s still on their website and called the bubble top. Not sure if that’s what it was always called tho
The Tutti Frutti went missing too :(