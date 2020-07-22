For those of you too young to know what “Iftah Ya Simsim” is, it’s basically the Arabic version of Sesame Street that was filmed in Kuwait and came out in 1979 before going off the air in 1989. I found these behind the scenes photos yesterday and had to share them because I hadn’t seen them before and they’re just so great.
Sucks about the resolution of some of them but I couldn’t find better quality versions. Better than nothing though so check out the rest below.
Bonus photo below of me with the “Iftah Ya Simsim” team.
via @eduqate and @Almajlliss
Oh wow! Such a welcome blast from the past!
I have been thinking about this show a lot these days and have caught myself singing the “Ifthah ya simsim..” theme song to myself (bits and pieces as I don’t remember all the words; am not a native Arabic speaker).
These pictures are great.
Thanks Mark!
You look terrified in that pic.
I know I would, when I was a young kid I used to run and hide every time there was a puppet show on TV.
lol thats just how i am in front of the camera which is why you don’t see selfies of me on my Instagram 😅