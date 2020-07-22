For those of you too young to know what “Iftah Ya Simsim” is, it’s basically the Arabic version of Sesame Street that was filmed in Kuwait and came out in 1979 before going off the air in 1989. I found these behind the scenes photos yesterday and had to share them because I hadn’t seen them before and they’re just so great.

Sucks about the resolution of some of them but I couldn’t find better quality versions. Better than nothing though so check out the rest below.

Bonus photo below of me with the “Iftah Ya Simsim” team.