The hoarding has gone up around the area that will become the third phase of Al Shaheed Park and there are a bunch of renderings showing what will eventually be built there. I also have some PDFs dating back to December 2018 showing the plan for Phase III so combining whats in the renderings and the PDFs, here is what Al Shaheed Park Phase 3 might contain:

Outdoor cinema and amphitheater

Clock fountain

Kids shaded playground

Mountains playground

Maze garden

Outdoor skate and BMW park

Outdoor parkour and sky trail

Karting

Extreme sports building

Ice skating rink and snow park

I don’t have any info on when Phase 3 will be completed but, if its anything like the other Al Diwan Al Amiri projects, expect it to be done in around 2 years’ time. You can download the PDFs I have from this link.