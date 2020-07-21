The hoarding has gone up around the area that will become the third phase of Al Shaheed Park and there are a bunch of renderings showing what will eventually be built there. I also have some PDFs dating back to December 2018 showing the plan for Phase III so combining whats in the renderings and the PDFs, here is what Al Shaheed Park Phase 3 might contain:
Outdoor cinema and amphitheater
Clock fountain
Kids shaded playground
Mountains playground
Maze garden
Outdoor skate and BMW park
Outdoor parkour and sky trail
Karting
Extreme sports building
Ice skating rink and snow park
I don’t have any info on when Phase 3 will be completed but, if its anything like the other Al Diwan Al Amiri projects, expect it to be done in around 2 years’ time. You can download the PDFs I have from this link.
The ice rink looks amazing. Better than the piece of crap everyone was crying about.
its called maintenance. The old one was actually a very beautiful thought-out design. It was very loved and heavily used. If this country insists on consistently building new things and tearing down the old, the same will happen to this one.