I don’t think I’ve seen any KDD ice cream guys yet but the Petra ones are back out on the roads. Going through their products list, I don’t think I’ve ever had Petra in my life, maybe back in the 80s when I was a kid so I don’t remember, but definitely not in my adult life.
I’ve always been a KDD guy.
I worked with and for KDD for many many years in my past. Indeed KDD quality is unsurpassed. I remember many times when they would dump complete containers of product just because there was a small variation in the taste or some hint of a potential problem. Also it is unbelievable the amount of testing and quality control that goes into each and every process (I mean they even monitor/limit) how fast the delivery truck is moving and how frequently they stop and open the back and for how long, so that things like yoghurt don’t get spoilt. Same for the fresh milk they get from the farms, so much testing. I hope the KDD ice cream guys come back as well.
I thought KDD used powdered milk?
Kdd or Petra… Whether you feel like an icecream or not… I’d ask humbly that everyone stop next to them and atleast get a bottle(s) of water. It’ll quench your thirst and help these poor guys working on this inhumanely hot weather with some revenue.
Are these owned and run by KDD or Petra? I always think about them, sometimes they are stationed way out on the highway. I wonder if they use dry ice in those carts.
They have a decent frozen yogurt in mango and berry flavours, low on calories as well, 90 something calories.
Choco Rico KDD ice cream stick……that is the best, If you are dairy free KDD has some frozen ice lollies that are awesome, even though I battle to open the wrapper on those 😋