For those who don’t know me, I go by the nickname FajerTheLawyer and I’ve been trying to make the law accessible for everyone which is why I am so excited to be sharing this news. I just launched the first online legal platform in Kuwait called Simple Law which is accessible by visiting makinglawsimple.com

Since I started my career I have been getting questions like How do I calculate my service indemnity? How do I start a business? or How do I register a trademark? This made me realize that people needed to have easy access to our laws.

The main services the Simple Law platform will offer are:

COVID-19 Resources: Laws and rights related to the current situation

Small Business Advice: Simple documents with infographics to help you understand the law. A lot has been uploaded already but we still have around 180 more to upload for you.

Find-a-Lawyer: Book a consultation and we will make sure you get the right lawyer for you (you will be able to view lawyers and law firms directly on the website soon)

Simplified Laws: An easy to understand copy of the local law

Employment Laws: Find out your rights and the laws related to employment

Download Contracts: You can download ready to use contracts

Courses: Take legal courses – we currently have one with KFAS

Questions and Answers: View answers to commonly asked questions

Next week we will also be launching memberships, so you can pay a monthly fee and have lawyers available when you need them.

I have made everything COVID-19 related completely FREE as I know it is a tough time for everyone. Also you now have the option of booking a consultation pro bono (your documents will be reviewed first) and we will connect you with a pro bono lawyer. We have an app coming soon as well but because of the situation right now, we decided it was important for us to launch the website right away instead of waiting for the app to finish.

Most of the employment documents are in English, Arabic, Hindi, and Tagalog with more languages on the way. Business-related documents are in English or Arabic.

Although the platform is for any legal questions, we focused more on employees, small businesses, and tech startups. We really hope that this website will help make the law accessible to everyone so that more people know their rights. This is a soft launch and all feedback is welcomed info@makinglawsimple.com

Website: www.makinglawsimple.com

Instagram: @simplelaw.kw

Post by Fajer Ahmed – Legal Counsel