Snail Trail is a small home business based in Kuwait that breeds snails and finds them homes. I didn’t really think having a snail as a pet was a thing but after checking out their account I’m tempted to get one for myself. Snail Trail sells different kinds of snails as well as everything you need to set up your own snail terrarium.

They sell snails starting at 2KD but can be as cheap as 1KD depending on how many snails you get. They also sell a terrarium set with everything you need including soil, moss, twigs + pines, healing stones, shells, and cuttlebone all for KD10. Or you could buy the items individually all from them as well.

It’s a pretty cute idea and snails seem easy to care for so if you’re interested to find out more check out their account @snailtrailkw