I managed to get my hands on renderings of Al Shaheed Park 3. The two in this post are final versions but I also have some more renderings and pages which I’m waiting on a confirmation to share. One new bit of information I found, the new phase of Al Shaheed Park will have an indoor skydiving facility that will be part of the Extreme Sports Building.

If you missed my previous post on Al Shaheed Park Phase 3 you can check it out here. Once I get approval to share the other images and renderings I’ll post them here. For now you can check out the larger version of the renderings above with these links:

Park Render 1

Park Render 2