Gyms will officially be opening up in a couple of days and I’m still deciding if I’m going to go back or not. The number of cases isn’t going down, the number of tests isn’t increasing and we’re all kinda just going about our lives trying our best not to catch it.

So far I think I’m most likely going to go back to the gym again. I’ve been renting gym equipment for the past few months but the gym is going to want them back now since they’re reopening. It’s also still pretty impossible to buy proper gym equipment so that’s not really an option.

I’ve been checking different Instagram accounts of various gyms and all the ones I’ve checked are trying to make sure their environment is as safe as possible. They’re all going about it differently but the gyms that lucked out the most are the ones that have classes where each client uses the same equipment throughout the class. Other gyms where you share equipment is going to be slightly sketchier but if you bring your own towel and disinfect the equipment before and after you use it, then it should be ok.

I guess I might just wait a couple of weeks for things to settle before deciding.