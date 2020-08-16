Gyms will officially be opening up in a couple of days and I’m still deciding if I’m going to go back or not. The number of cases isn’t going down, the number of tests isn’t increasing and we’re all kinda just going about our lives trying our best not to catch it.
So far I think I’m most likely going to go back to the gym again. I’ve been renting gym equipment for the past few months but the gym is going to want them back now since they’re reopening. It’s also still pretty impossible to buy proper gym equipment so that’s not really an option.
I’ve been checking different Instagram accounts of various gyms and all the ones I’ve checked are trying to make sure their environment is as safe as possible. They’re all going about it differently but the gyms that lucked out the most are the ones that have classes where each client uses the same equipment throughout the class. Other gyms where you share equipment is going to be slightly sketchier but if you bring your own towel and disinfect the equipment before and after you use it, then it should be ok.
I guess I might just wait a couple of weeks for things to settle before deciding.
Picture on top from @inspirepurefitness
No.
Not going back to the gym. Not going back to the office. Not going to old socializing routines or even eating out.
I’m no longer following Corona news, but the little knowledge shoved down my throat allows me to know that countries that opened up did so after having indicators showing “improvement” in their situation… such as two weeks of continuous decline in covid19 cases. These countries also witnessed rapid increase in covid19 cases after they opened immediately.
The fact that we have not seen decline in cases since day 1 months ago, and that the MOH keep reminding us that their decision to open up is based on their hospitalization capacity, I don’t see how it is safe that we continue opening up and getting life back to normal. Just because there is a hospital bed to me doesn’t mean its safer.
This. i would add that just because there appears to be a hospital bed now, doesn’t mean it will be there if and when i should get sick.
i do not like getting sick, and i will sacrifice my convenience and happiness for the health of the community, because someone needs to be the adult in the room.
Completely ridiculous.
Normalcy coexists with apathy; so when this whole thing was starting out a few months ago, people seemed much more panicked than they are today, which (at the time of writing) has the highest rates of covid-19 to date.
People have gotten used to this crisis and seem to believe that a government that cannot pave roads, seem to miraculously know how to manage an extremely contagious virus! We can speculate as to what could have been the best case scenario- but the truth of the matter as it stands now is that the general reserve fund of the country is at zero (0), and the experts on the matter, whomever they may be, are all in agreement that opening up the country is a massive gamble, but at this rate- people seem content and reassured by the facade of a “five-stage-solution” which absolutely does not correspond to rates of the virus declining or even being under control.
We all spent weeks, day in and day out indoors, hoping that this virus would go away, and it did not. It’s not going to go away- ever. This is the new reality that we live in. The future looks bleak, the economy both in Kuwait and around the world looks bleak, so if you want to get some curls in before the situation gets worse, go for it; but don’t pretend that things are getting better. We all deserve the catastrophe that will inevitably follow suit in our shared, downtrodden path.
I don’t think ANYONE thinks things are getting better, certainly not me.
Oh believe me, lots and lots of people are misreading the government decisions to open up.
Just curious, is your plan to let the entire economy, and already minuscule private sector rot and go bankrupt?
What about the countless jobs at stake?
Almost every other country is back to some type of normal.
Kuwait’s been closed since March and a curfew that’s been going for almost 6, wait let’s print that – six – months.
What more do you want from the government ?
Yes, 100% back to the gym.
It’s quite simple. If you’re scared : stay home, close the blinds, wear a hazmat and live in paralysis, whatever makes you happy.
After almost 6 months, the rest of us have lives to get back too.