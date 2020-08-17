Khaleej Times published a short story on an Argentinian and British couple who escaped Kuwait during the 1990 invasion. Jorge Ferrari was a photographer while his wife Rebecca was a flight attendant for Kuwait Airways. The story also has photos I hadn’t seen before so check it out here.
This is an interesting story. The uncle he talks about is also a well known photographer and friends father, named Gustavo Ferrari. He has an amazing archive of pictures.
If you dont know him he has a million of stories as well to share and i keep telling he should write a book someday.
take a look: https://www.gustavoferrari.com/gferrariphotoarchives
Oh Gustavo is his uncle! That makes sense cuz I thought it was such a coincidence that both Ferraris were photographers
Im sure this uncle has just as many stories. Sadly though i have never met him.
This is Jorge’s website: http://www.ferrari-photos.com/
Amazing photos.