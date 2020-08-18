There are loads of car clubs in Kuwait but all the ones I’ve seen are male dominant which can be intimidating for women to join. This is why I like the idea of Kuwait Motorsports, an all-female car club.
The aim of Kuwait Motorsports is to give women a safe environment where they can meet up, show off cars, hold drag races, and even take part in different workshops. It’s similar in idea to RoadRush, except instead of just being a female-only racing event, it’s a community with all-year-round activities. Joining the club is 100% free and there are perks which include discounts from various brands. The club just recently opened so the more members they get, the more perks and offers they’ll get from brands.
I do wish they had a less generic name than Kuwait Motorsports, but generic name aside, if you’re female and over 18 years of age and want to sign up, visit their website kuwaitmotorsports.com
Mark if they named it something that isnt generic then people like tom from the shaheed park post will find a way to relate the name to jihad and terrorism. It must be bland and in plain english, even then it will be turned around around one way of the other.
If its going to be turned around one way or the other then might as well name it something more imaginative… we can’t be at a stand still just because there are some people who will find a way to put their dark views and spin on everything. Thats what I think at least.
