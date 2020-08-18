Just like gyms, restaurants and coffee shops are reopening today but with social distancing rules in place as well as some new safety measures. For example, restaurants can only use disposable cutlery and are required to have a 2 meters gap between tables (amongst other rules).
I’m really curious to see how this plays out because unlike gyms where you’re meant to keep your mask on the whole time, you’re not expected to keep your mask on while eating.
But with all the concerns I have, I’ll probably be dining out, but maybe once the initial rush subsides since I’m expecting the first couple of weeks to be super busy.
There should be see-thru plastic tents covering the tables/seating so people can eat without worrying about uncovering their mask in a public space.
Plastic tents is a horrible idea but Vigonovo for example has plexi glass between tables which I think is a good idea
It’s a great idea because there is growing evidence A/C and recycled air can carry virus particles contained in smaller droplets that don’t settle out within six feet and instead hang in the air and drift on currents.
As I heard, restaurants can use their usual plates and cutlery if they have dishwashers inside their kitchen, disposable is not mandatory.
From what we got everything has to be single use. That’s the wording they used, “single use” but if it’s anything like the airport mess then there will be an announcement in the afternoon with new rules 😅
Disposable cutlery and plates in all restaurants? Hopefully biodegradable ones. We dont need anymore plastic pollution.
The last thing on anyone right now is biodegrade forks
Many restaurant owners will keep their stores closed and continue serve togo or delivery
How about carrying your own cutlery. Maybe this pandemic can normalize this good for environment practice.
thats actually not a bad idea, like when u go to a barber u take your own kit with u, i’ll start taking my favorite cutlery with me
If you are afraid/vulnerable, stay home, forever. If others want to risk waking up in the morning and leaving their homes and living their lives, they should be allowed to, specifically because these stages of reopening are approved.
I went to a popular mall today and saw so many people dining as if nothing is going on, as if they were completely oblivious of the fact that people are dying every single day around the world.
I was stumped. France is deathly worried of their rise in cases (3000 per day) but they’re a population of 67 million..
None of the gyms I’ve called up have said anything about wearing masks at all times though, only when entering and exiting the gym
Which gyms told you that you don’t need to wear a mask?