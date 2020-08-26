Back when I was in high school I used to write in the entertainment section of my school’s paper, The Voice of AIS. A reader randomly found an old copy of an issue dating back to December 1995 at her parent’s house and sent me pictures of it.

It’s obviously very bizarre reading my own articles 25 years later but what’s weirder is my writing seems to have gotten worse? I’m looking at the paper credits and it says @nazmraz was the editor of the entertainment section which could explain why I sounded like a better writer back then. I should just have her edit my blog from now on.

If you want to flip through the paper I’ve uploaded all the photos and you can check it out here.