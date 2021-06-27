Bottle Cap Rewards Post by Mark Does anybody remember these? The ad above is from a 1992 newspaper but I remember these bottle cap rewards from the 80s. Related Posts Mark2021-06-27T15:19:19+03:00Jun 27, 2021|8 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail About the Author: Mark 8 Comments Punchiri Pusparakan June 27, 2021 at 3:53 pm - Reply wasnt this there until the 2000 ? I remember i once got a bottle opener. Mark June 27, 2021 at 3:55 pm - Reply hmmm not sure i left to uni in 96 and wasn’t back till end of 2001 Mrs. Mohammad June 27, 2021 at 6:03 pm - Reply Companies should do this again, as kind of a type of recycling! And give like free coupons though, instead of junk we don’t need! The Other Ahmed June 27, 2021 at 8:15 pm - Reply I remember when you could get a free burger from Hardee’s by giving 2 Pepsi bottle caps. McDonald’s had a similar promo in 2010 where you could get a free Sausage McMuffin bu giving 1 Coke bottle cap, but then they changed it so you could get a free Vuvuzela lol. I remember getting like 10 Sausage McMuffins at one point from that promo (Maybe that’s why they changed it!) The Other Ahmed June 27, 2021 at 8:10 pm - Reply I remember this from the early 2000’s, and I remember getting a small cassette deck/radio where you could record audio, and another, large cassette deck/CD player. These were all from Coca-Cola. Jo June 27, 2021 at 8:59 pm - Reply I remember winning a coke bike and was so hyped even though it was huge for me, I believe it was the early 2000’s Bader June 27, 2021 at 10:07 pm - Reply I’ll raise you captain Majid sticker books. We used to play for stickers fill up the book them go to their office and pick a prize. Sabah June 27, 2021 at 10:26 pm - Reply Yes I recall getting a bunch of stuff, like beach umbrella, mug, beach ball and bottle opener. I think there was one where you had to get two halves of a bicycle and would only get one, not sure if it was 7up too. Leave A Comment Cancel replyComment Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
