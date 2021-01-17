If you follow me on Instagram then you know I went to the camel races yesterday. I’ll be updating my old post with new info tomorrow but for today I wanted to share a post by Mark Lowey, an ex Kuwait National Petroleum Company employee who recently wrote about his experience at the tracks back in 1988 when he and his wife were living in Kuwait.
Lots of pictures and a good write up, you can check out his post here.
Mark, first para third sentence, something’s wrong
thanks, it was a left over word from my first draft
actually realized it hadn’t saved any of my last edits for some reason, just fixed the whole post now again.
thanks!
no problem :)