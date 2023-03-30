There used to be a pool hall in Salmiya behind Hungry Bunny called Shark or Sharx, not really sure. I can’t seem to find any information about it online or that it even existed. But a reader sent me the snippet above from a Russian news channel that had filmed a short report in the place and you can watch it above.
If you remember anything about it let me know.
Thanks Janna
5 replies on “Do you remember this billiards place in Salmiya?”
Oh yeah I remember that place. Was very darkly lit, and had unusually hot waitresses (intentionally chosen to attract the target demographic).
There was another very seedy place from that same era called Aladdin Cafe, it was right at the entrance of the underground pedestrian tunnel in Salmiya.
I remember this place! It was called, Sharx. My mother and I would go there in early 2006 to use the internet there (not sure why, since we had internet at home, but I didn’t complain). You would pay for internet usage on their computers and the prices would start at 500 fils for 15 min and the price would go up depending on the amount of time you would spend (but on some days I could pay 250 fils for like 5-10 min depending on who was working the desk). You could also play online games, but I’m not sure which games they had. They also had a little snack bar area, so it lived up to its title as an “Internet Cafe”. One really interesting thing they had was a claw machine where the stuffed toys came with money! Some had KD10 notes and others had KD20 notes! I never won, probably because it was rigged lol. The place closed down sometime in the early 2010’s. Last time I visited was back in early 2007.
yes, it was behind or same building that had the bmw dealer in salem al mubarak street, right next to centerpoint. it was a basement, that had pool tables, and some counter strike gaming pc’s. i even know the guy in the red bandana in the video, used to go by the name skiki :) lol … good old days…
I didn’t know this place since by then I was in university or had just started working, but I was told it was behind hungry bunny, across the street from Sultan. Which is the correct location? Owners name is supposedly Amer
It was located in a basement besides centrepoint.