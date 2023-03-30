It’s a do you remember this kind of morning. There used to be a huge tree inside Fashion Way (Mothercare) next to Sultan Center in Salmiya. I never thought much of it until a reader asked me if I had any photos of it since he couldn’t find any. I thought it was weird he wasn’t able to find any photos so I look myself but I also couldn’t find any.
Luckily another reader had a photo of it and sent it to me. I don’t know the story behind the tree but I do remember it was animated, and thinking about it now while looking at the photo, it was actually pretty impressive.
Thanks @janna_xxx
10 replies on “Do you remember this tree?”
Yes! I remember this tree! It would make sounds and music, and I believe there was even an elevator inside it too.
I remember staring at it as if it were a real tree while it opened its eyes and i was very impressed back then as a kid. there was a cartoon looks like the tree as well but i can’t recall its name.
I miss those days!
I do! It was awesome
There is actually a lot of companies that build animatronic trees similar to this one, so a Google search gave me so many variations from different countries
Is my memory playing tricks on me or did also have an elevator as a part of it?
I also remember there being an elevator, but I never used it.
Oh it takes me back big time!!!! I used to stair and watch for hours while my mom shops i couldn’t get enough of it. I was very impressive to me as a kid. Feels like I’m a leave character from an animation. Bless our hearts we had a dreamy childhood.
I do not remember this!
I remember it. There was a Seattle Coffee Shop (I think thats the name) next to it.
Don’t know if the story is true but Starbucks bought out the Seattle coffee shop, then offered the current kuwait agent an Asia wide license and now we got starbucks everywhere.
How can I forget!!
Yep! I remember this tree very well!
It has an elevator in it if I recall, as well as having multiple smaller animatronic animals (birds, etc)
The sounds and music were awesome.