So turns out a friend of mine had a Kids ‘r’ us catalog lying around because she modeled in an issue back when she was a kid. I then found out I knew two of the people on the cover, one of them being Chef KB.

I’m now kinda super jealous that I was never a Kids ‘r’ us model, but in any case, I scanned all the pages of the catalog and combined them into a single PDF which you can download from here.