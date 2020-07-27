Traveling next month into or out of Kuwait? The Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority has launched a web-based application to help make it more convenient for travelers that are departing or arriving to Kuwait post-August 1.
The app provides a variety of different services including booking your airport check-in visit time so you don’t have to wait at the check-in counters, you’ll also be able to get your boarding pass online (finally, it took a worldwide pandemic to make this happen) and the app also gives you baggage notifications which I am assuming is so travelers don’t huddle up around the conveyor belt waiting for their bags to come out.
The app looks pretty impressive and you don’t need to install it since it’s web-based, just visit kuwaitmosafer.com
I am using the web-based version but it seems that I can´t do much till 96 hours prior to my flight, when I will be able (I guess) to add my flight and, maybe, enjoy all these services. So far, I only can see the usual health advice regarding COVID19 and a couple of FAQ in a list.
this is confusing me,
my house helper residency is about to expire and she’s traveling for good, is this applicable? i can’t get a clear answer ;(
Don’t think the app can help you with that, app is more for airport services and tips
Hi Mark,
This app says its for both departing & arriving passengers from 1st August. But, some of my friends working in airlines are saying that ‘arrival’ to Kuwait is ONLY for those who’ll be issuing return tickets to Kuwait now, i.e. people who are currently in Kuwait & wish to travel out & back. They’re saying flights for people, even residents with valid residency who’re stranded outside Kuwait since March are still NOT permitted to enter Kuwait as from 1st August. Is this news true..? Kindly confirm if you have any idea.
I’ve been stuck outside Kuwait for almost 5 months now, away from my family, all alone…
Also, I do not understand why the news papers are mentioning that Kuwait had stopped commercial flights since *March 14* when actually it was since March 6th?? My return ticket was booked for 11th March but I was informed that my flight is cancelled as Kuwait has closed its airport. Others who got the news that Kuwait will be closing airport, paid high prices & booked return for 6th March, but upon arriving to the airport were informed that all flights to Kuwait have been cancelled by Kuwait government. Now this incident happened on 6th March, so why is Kuwait reporting that all commercial flights were stopped since 14th March..?
Anyways, hopong to return soon 😢
As far as I’m aware no announcement has been made on who will be able to fly back to Kuwait after august 1st or if expats in kuwait can fly out and back etc