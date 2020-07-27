Traveling next month into or out of Kuwait? The Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority has launched a web-based application to help make it more convenient for travelers that are departing or arriving to Kuwait post-August 1.

The app provides a variety of different services including booking your airport check-in visit time so you don’t have to wait at the check-in counters, you’ll also be able to get your boarding pass online (finally, it took a worldwide pandemic to make this happen) and the app also gives you baggage notifications which I am assuming is so travelers don’t huddle up around the conveyor belt waiting for their bags to come out.

The app looks pretty impressive and you don’t need to install it since it’s web-based, just visit kuwaitmosafer.com