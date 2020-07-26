This a fun little game, how many people can you spot in the photo above not wearing a mask? If you want a clearer picture click here.

If you want to know how many I found, I’ve circled them on this picture.

Dear Avenues,

I pass by once or twice a week and although the majority of people are adhering to the rules and wearing a mask, I’ve noticed a lot of people who aren’t or wearing them under their chin. People who are “exercising” and people who are eating/drinking tend to be the ones mostly abusing the rules, but I’ve also seen a lot of people who I guess simply just don’t want to wear a mask. If you make sure everyone wears a mask I’d spend more time shopping instead of running in to grab something and then running back out. I’m sure its the same with other people. More time spent = more money spent. So forget about the health benefits, its a financial benefit for you to make sure people wear masks.

Thank you

– mark