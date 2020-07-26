This a fun little game, how many people can you spot in the photo above not wearing a mask? If you want a clearer picture click here.
If you want to know how many I found, I’ve circled them on this picture.
Dear Avenues,
I pass by once or twice a week and although the majority of people are adhering to the rules and wearing a mask, I’ve noticed a lot of people who aren’t or wearing them under their chin. People who are “exercising” and people who are eating/drinking tend to be the ones mostly abusing the rules, but I’ve also seen a lot of people who I guess simply just don’t want to wear a mask. If you make sure everyone wears a mask I’d spend more time shopping instead of running in to grab something and then running back out. I’m sure its the same with other people. More time spent = more money spent. So forget about the health benefits, its a financial benefit for you to make sure people wear masks.
Thank you
– mark
So not so many? Apart from your paranoia, from my visits to the Avenues I would say 90% are wearing a mask, which is pretty good.
lol what? are you daft? 10% not wearing masks isn’t a good thing, not sure how you figured it is, maybe you think this is a school test where 90% means A-. 100% of people are meant to wear a mask, period, this won’t work if some people wear masks and some don’t.
So you think going in and out quickly twice a week, vs spending more time inside, reduces risk. But you think he’s ‘daft’ because he think that a high (vs universal) mask compliance reduces risk. Mark the Karen.
Sorry but you aren’t making any sense. 100% people wearing the mask is better then 90% wearing the mask how do you not see that? Also, where did I say spending more time inside the mall reduces risk? Read the post again and get back to me 👌🏻
100% of people wearing mask is better than 90%. But your reply was saying that its binary. Either 100% wear mask or it won’t work. As to where you said spending less time inside the mall reduces risk, you said “If you make sure everyone wears a mask I’d spend more time shopping instead of running in to grab something and then running back out.”
my response wasn’t binary, again you’re misreading what i’m writing or maybe my writing isn’t clear enough. I said for this to work everyone should wear it because if some people aren’t wearing masks, other people are going be like if he’s not wearing it I’m not wearing it.
Regarding the second part, although that’s not what my post stated, i understand how you interpreted it and I still disagree with you. Which is safer, 5 minutes in an elevator with a guy not wearing a mask? or 7 minutes in an elevator with a guy wearing a mask?
Oh come on no need to call me names everytime my opinion doesn’t match yours. Of course 100% is better than 90%. My comment though was about compliance, and people are doing pretty good in following the law.
Im sorry but you made it sound like you were fine with 90% and that’s more than enough which isn’t the case
Lol! No – not even close. If it’s 99% instead of 100%, we already failed. Those few people could infect people around them wearing masks. Many people tend to take a “break” from the mask and rest the mask on their chin, again defeating the purpose entirely. Some people do it right of-course, but a majority of the people I see out and about don’t seem to have enough self-awareness to realize how little they adhere to the guidelines.
sorta kinda compliance is Kuwaiti compliance.
Which is why no one gives a fuck about the rules or society.
And if they do it’s sorta kinda. Fuck off with you lazy-ass ignorant useless attitude.
This post FTW…
also all the women in niqab. that doesnt count as a mask. and that’s way too many people in one space. they should limit the number of people in the mall or even in specific phases.
Actually they’re fine even if they don’t wear a mask since they’re covering their mouth and nose with a fabric.
Its not enough. The air flow is larger than mask.
is it about air flow or is it about blocking droplets? cuz my understanding its about the droplets and not air flow.
I believe its a mix of both. Is a Niqab better than nothing? Probably yes. Is it as effective or better than a mask? Highly doubt it
yup i agree
Ah, no, a nijab Offers less protection than a mask, and they are not snug
The masks and face masks aren’t meant to protect you though, they’re to protect others
yea and corona can get right through that niqab fabric. it doesnt protect anyone if the person behind the niqab has the virus.
I’m just going by what I’ve read (WHO, CDC, etc..) which is you can use fabric, scarves, bandanas etc.. to cover the mouth and nose if you don’t have a mask. They don’t mention niqabs specifically but I’d assume it’s similar to a bandana.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/ppe-strategy/face-masks.html
its much lighter than a bandana and not as layered. It’s better than nothing of course but not by much. they’re supposed to wear masks under the niqab but I doubt they do.
Avenues can do a much better job to limit the spread of the virus and stay open.
The fact that they are closing Friday market due to not adhering to social distancing yet again Kuwait are taking side on Big Business showing their ironic hypocrisy.
Aaah I walked past you on Friday in Avenues (think you were wearing a beige tee) and my mask was off because I was drinking my lemonade. My bro mentioned you were staring at me as you walked past and I was like fuck he’s gonna make a post on it and here we are lmao.
Was my first visit to a mall and never again. Far too many people and like you mentioned people like me having to take their mask off to drink/eat stuff. Maybe eating/drinking should not be permitted in the mall but idk how that would fly
oh shit hahaha i think that was me cuz I was wearing a mustard colored t-shirt Friday lol
I was thinking the same, about not allowing drinking and eating in the mall because Avenues are basically contradicting themselves, wear masks, but also you can eat and drink. how does that work?
Yeah if I went up the escalator and saw that, I’d turn right around and leave. No bueno.
@ Mark,
This is a game of Where`s Waldo, only in this pic Waldo is everywhere.
Well, I for one including my whole family and even some friends, we keep away from malls, especially Avenues. And for this reason only, irresponsible people and unconcerned management, when it comes to people safety of course I`m sure they care about the money.
There`s a law on wearing the mask in public, with punishments, however, no one seems to be bothered about it, citizens or authorities.
Avenues management are basically helping spreading the virus, they should limit the number of ppl in the mall and EPA police or what the hell they are called they need to fine ppl not wearing masks.
Thanks, Mark. I thought that was a very even, well-tempered way of pointing this out.
And that’s just the ones visible in this part of the mall, and just the ones facing the camera. For most of the ones I see not wearing a mask, they are being protected by their mask of entitlement.
65%. That was percentage of new cases that were Kuwaiti every day. Well…before they removed the nationality statistic.
Hopefully the airports open soon so they can all flee their country for the rest of the summer.
How should Avenues enforce the mask use during a patrons entire time inside their public venue?
If you decide to be out in a public space you have to assume risk of contracting an airborne illness, with corona being one of those illnesses. Even with full mask use compliance, I’m sure it is still not 100% …. same as most other protocols available to keep ourselves safe from disease, it only mitigates the risk.
How to enforce? Easy.
1) Have mall staff tell people to cover their faces
2) Get more of those super market volunteer people who sit at the door except have them roam around the mall telling people to cover their faces
3) Put up more signs saying wear a fucking mask
4) Stores should refuse service to customers with no masks on
I just got back from the Kuwait Flour Mill, all three people in front of me in line weren’t wearing masks. Two had the chin strap and one had no mask at all. That’s unfair to the employee who should be empowered to refuse service to people not following health guidelines.
Why not have the Police or Environmental Police roaming around the mall and handing over fines to everyone not willing to wear a mask? They`ll only apply the law, same as for curfew violators etc..
But I believe that will hurt the businesses, so better no…
I think that’s the right idea. I think the issue is, when the Filipino guest worker at Claire’s tells the Kuwaiti mommy her and her precious kids can’t come in until they put their masks on, and Kuwaiti swagger-daddy rolls in behind and barrels past with no mask on…which KUWAITI will be there to back her up?
Just like COVID, entitlement spreads. When mask wearing is not enforced with one group, another will take it as a sign that it doesn’t really apply to them, either.
The Avenues is a like a daycare for the Real Housewives of Kuwait. No one is going to tell these women in their Gucci flip-flops to put on a mask and risk them not spending a few hundred Dinar in their store. It’s cheaper to buy a new Filipina clerk than lose that one customer.
I see them coming through security masked up. 10 paces forward mark goes to neck. At the entrance of shops ..lady requests ” put your masks on please!” Mask goes up, they enter. 5 paces forward, mask goes down to neck. Ikea is a nightmare. Squashed and no sign of social distancing. Best to stay away…or nip in and out if you have to go.
Trouble is it’s no use people wearing a mask if it isn’t a three ply disposable or a N95 respirator mask. I worry all the time about wearing a mask to protect others from myself whereas people around me don’t seem to be bothered very much about reciprocating my concern for their health. As a rule of thumb I no longer say hey! to anyone not wearing a mask or wearing it the wrong way.
Why should it be so difficult for people to understand that the risk of transmission goes down to 97% when both the parties are masked ?
As for face shields we need to see more and more people take to wearing them over and above the mask especially when out grocery shopping.
Too bad they cannot reverse engineer retractable roofs and sky ceilings to let in natural sunlight and ventilation at least, for some part of the Avenues.
N95 is meant to be worn by medical staff, fabric and standard surgical masks are recommended for everyone else.
Standard is a vague term. It has got to be a three ply mask whether disposable or fabric based one.
Agreed on N95.
Common sense tells us wearing any mask is better than wearing no mask at all but wearing the wrong kind of mask can lead to a false sense of security and actually do harm.
Sorry but you aren’t disagreeing with me, you’re disagreeing with the recommendation of scientific community, the doctors, WHO and the CDC. So unless you’re an elite scientist living in Kuwait that we don’t know about, please stop talking.
Everyone, don’t get involved. You’ll only get insulted.
Oh grow up