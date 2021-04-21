Yesterday I found out about Charles Cecil, an American diplomat who served in Kuwait back in the 60s. While here he took some great photos of Kuwait including the images in this post of Kuwaiti homes that were newly constructed at that time.

I’m not sure how many are still standing today, I think I recognize 2 but they’ve had their colors changed. You can check out more photos in the post below but if you’d like to see other photos taken by Cecil, visit his website cecilimages.com.