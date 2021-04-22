Any person over 65 years of age in Kuwait can receive their COVID-19 vaccine directly and without having to book for an appointment, the health ministry announced. This includes both citizens and expatriates. Source.
This is pretty good news! If you know someone, either family members or maybe your baqala guy or barber that are over 65 and haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, let them know about this.
Great news, although I wonder how many over 65 expats remain in Kuwait these days – aren’t they being thrown out of Kuwait – for being over 60?!
No one has been thrown out, most whose residencies expired in January-march renewed in December and those whos expiring currently are extending for another 3 months awaiting the newly announce changes to the over 60 decision.
Sarcasm lost…
“No one has been thrown out”
but eventually will be.
too little, too late