I’ve been wanting to try the new sugar-free Vimto out of curiosity but I checked in a couple of supermarkets and wasn’t able to find it. Not sure if its sold out or just not carried everywhere but I did find an even healthier version. Liquid launched a new Vimto flavored drink for Ramadan that’s made with real fruits. Their interpretation of Vimto contains red grapes, pomegranate, pear, beetroot and a dash of rose water.

I tried it yesterday and it does taste pretty close to Vimto but obviously less sugary and with more natural flavors. The only downside is that like with all healthy alternatives you’re gonna have to pay a premium. A 300ml bottle costs KD2.250 while a liter costs KD4.950.

If you want to try it out Liquid is available on Deliveroo, Carriage and Talabat. They’re also on Instagram @liquidkwt