I’ve been wanting to try the new sugar-free Vimto out of curiosity but I checked in a couple of supermarkets and wasn’t able to find it. Not sure if its sold out or just not carried everywhere but I did find an even healthier version. Liquid launched a new Vimto flavored drink for Ramadan that’s made with real fruits. Their interpretation of Vimto contains red grapes, pomegranate, pear, beetroot and a dash of rose water.
I tried it yesterday and it does taste pretty close to Vimto but obviously less sugary and with more natural flavors. The only downside is that like with all healthy alternatives you’re gonna have to pay a premium. A 300ml bottle costs KD2.250 while a liter costs KD4.950.
If you want to try it out Liquid is available on Deliveroo, Carriage and Talabat. They’re also on Instagram @liquidkwt
Are these prices for the concentrate?
No it’s not a concentrate
The sugar free Vimto is awesome, tastes like the normal version.
The Al Rai supermarket which is now Saveco in Salmiya (behind the old McDonalds on Salem Mubarak Street) had a good stock of the sugar free Vimto. Its pretty good for a sugar free version of our Ramadan fix.
Oh when did that happen??
the sugar free vimto is available in sultan boulevard
overpriced.
KD 2.250, whoa the elitist hipsters must be ecstatic.
You can buy non added sugar vimto from here: https://canteenkw.com/product/2054
With prices like that, its cheaper to get diabetes.
The Sugar Free Vimto isn’t Sugar Free. Its No added sugar. It has like 8.3 grams of sugar per serving but “Added Sugar: 0 Grams” honestly don’t know what that means. It works on things like fruit based juices that include sugar
It’s ALL sugar 🤣. People are still being bamboozled by “Sugar Free”.