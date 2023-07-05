Paying Tribute Fahad Al Salem Street

The old abandoned buildings on Fahad Al Salem Street near Salhiya are finally getting demolished (everything highlighted in yellow on the map). They’ve been abandoned for years and they were making the downtown area look really gritty so I’m glad things are moving forward.
I was always hoping they’d get refurbished since when you look at old photos of the street the buildings actually looked great when new. But that wasn’t going to happen and keeping the buildings as is wasn’t going to work either.
I’m not sure if that strip is as sentimental to other people as it is to me. After the 1990 invasion there weren’t that many electronic shops open but there were a bunch on that strip that were. I still remember the night my dad took me there to get my very first sound system with a CD player and then later at various points in the 90s I got a second sound system and a couple of Walkmans.
The buildings on that strip have been around since the 60s and were considered really modern back when they were built. So I went through my archives and dug up my favorite photos of the street to celebrate what was at one point in time, a bustling commercial and cultural hub for the country.
Late 90s I bought my PlayStation 1 from one of the electronic shops and those residentials flats were spacious and pretty. My uncle use to live there. I feel sad its getting demolished. I believe old buildings should never get demolished because there are several memories, history and adds a lot of character to a city.
Amazing place. I bought my Sony sound system at the same place.
Fahed Al Salem street for me was Wong & Sons, the Jashanmals and the little picture postcards you would get at the stationers showcasing it in its heyday. As a kid I would stare out into the windows of the Rolls Royce showroom round the corner of the Academic bookstore which was another delight and a treat. Have memories of making my first purchase of a suede jacket in a fancy Lebanese apparel store on a side lane.
Hotpot is another memory of Fahed Al Salem I have and so is the New Supermarket which was in a league its own for European products. I enjoyed the selection of chocolates and milk they would carry.
They say it’s best to let it go and to not latch on to the past but I say no chance 😉
I’ve never been able to dig up any info on New Supermarket. There was on next to my place on Salem Mubarak Street but that closed down in the 80s. I remember getting my Pepsi Matchbox truck from there. https://matchbox.fandom.com/wiki/Delivery_Truck_and_Fork_Lift_(K-40)
1961
My parents moved in a month before I was born
Middle block
Second floor
Memories
My first and only Matchbox truck I won in an essay competition on Toys sponsored by Saed & Dawlat trading company which used to be inside Salhia complex. I remember the New Supermarket on Salem Mubarak well. I think it was sat right beside Sahara pharmacy. Many a Thursday afternoon I would loiter in the aisles as my mum and dad would busy with grocery shopping. Have particularly fond memories of this avuncular Lebanese gent who would be found playing backgammon with a friend near the till. He was a very kind man. Suspect he was the owner.
I remember in 1977 I ate my first WIMPY sandwich below this building.
Memories to be cherished always I am still in kuwait and some time I walk down these buildings
So sad
I lived in Salmiya, I use to come to town as we called Kuwait City back then to play with my friends Michael and Xavier who lived in this building. We ride our bicycle around this building. Noor Sabha was a hub for a lot of people. I remember in the 80 There was talks about demolishing this building a lot of the residents were in a panic.
I remember giving Hazel P a ride on my new motorbike around Noor Sabah building. This was in 1979.
Hi Allen, how are you? Where are you? This post on Noor al Sabah really brings back memories!
Treasured memories of a place we once called HOME for 25 years!
Wonder what becomes of the strip once it is mowed down. Hope they don’t replace it with yet another commercial complex with offices. It will be a good spot for a golf driving range or a small park with art works and water features
Its very nostalgic for me as I lived there with my parents for about 45 years. This building was very famous during the old times with the electronic shops on both sides and a buzzing street. A lot of pleasant memories of Kuwait. The huge building housed many expatriates who made their fortunes. Prayers go to my deceased parents who were instrumental in hiring a flat over there overlooking the city. The buildings came to a dilapidated condition after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990. Pride to have stayed in Anwar Al Sabah buildings. God bless Kuwait. Long live India 🇮🇳 Kuwait 🇰🇼 friendship. Kudos to Kuwait
Though it was very old Bldg. it was in the Heart of City Kuwait.
in 1993-1995 I was staying as Paying Guest in that Building, it was very convenient for all purpose. in my 31 years Service in Kuwait I love the Country it was Bread and Butter to me & Fly.
Allah Almighty Bless this Country & Protect that Country and the Citizens of Kuwait & All Expatriates.