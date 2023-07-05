Categories
Phone box on the side of a dirt road

I’m in love with this photo taken by Ian Caldwell of a random phone box on the side of a dirt road somewhere in the north of Kuwait. He took this photo sometime in the last 60s early 70s and if you look carefully you can see a couple of bedouin tents in the background.

2 replies on “Phone box on the side of a dirt road”

No but we do remember the (rodent) exterminators in their orange overalls and the orange Crush cola trucks on their beat for home delivery.
This btw, is a million dinars click 👌

