I’m in love with this photo taken by Ian Caldwell of a random phone box on the side of a dirt road somewhere in the north of Kuwait. He took this photo sometime in the last 60s early 70s and if you look carefully you can see a couple of bedouin tents in the background.
2 replies on “Phone box on the side of a dirt road”
Who remembers the Orange Yellow Emergency Phone Boxes on the Sides of highways!
No but we do remember the (rodent) exterminators in their orange overalls and the orange Crush cola trucks on their beat for home delivery.
This btw, is a million dinars click 👌