Back in 2009 I posted a scan of a liquor permit dating back to 1964 when alcohol was still legal in Kuwait. But a few days ago a friend of mine sent me a photo of a liquor permit which looks to be in really good condition. Kinda makes me want to find one so I could frame it.

One thing I’ve been trying to find for over a decade now is photos of the Gray Mackenzie liquor stores. Supposedly there was one location in Seef and I’m guessing there were other locations like in Ahmadi but I can’t find a single photo of one anywhere!

Anyway, here is a link to an article in TIME magazine dating back to 1965 talking about how alcohol was banned in Kuwait.

Thanks friend, owe you cookies

Update: A reader just sent me the picture below of a Gray Mackenzie liquor store from back in 1958 when alcohol was still legal. Based on the decorations it looks like it was taken during the Christmas season. This photo is also supposedly of the location opposite Seef. I couldn’t find a higher resolution photo but it’s a start!