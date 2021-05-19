Back in 2009 I posted a scan of a liquor permit dating back to 1964 when alcohol was still legal in Kuwait. But a few days ago a friend of mine sent me a photo of a liquor permit which looks to be in really good condition. Kinda makes me want to find one so I could frame it.
One thing I’ve been trying to find for over a decade now is photos of the Gray Mackenzie liquor stores. Supposedly there was one location in Seef and I’m guessing there were other locations like in Ahmadi but I can’t find a single photo of one anywhere!
Anyway, here is a link to an article in TIME magazine dating back to 1965 talking about how alcohol was banned in Kuwait.
Thanks friend, owe you cookies
Update: A reader just sent me the picture below of a Gray Mackenzie liquor store from back in 1958 when alcohol was still legal. Based on the decorations it looks like it was taken during the Christmas season. This photo is also supposedly of the location opposite Seef. I couldn’t find a higher resolution photo but it’s a start!
Woah!! Memories. My dad had one of these. Would often tell us about Gray MacKenzie & point out the shop as we drove by the area. By then, they had stopped the sale of liquor. Been ages ago. Wish that I could remember the area. Thanks Mark for the memories.
I’m amazed to see a document dating back to 1964, look so pristine with the stamp ink and all! (documents stamped last week start looking aged!) It’s definitely something to frame. Btw, doesn’t KOC have any pictures in their photo archives? From what you have posted earlier, they seem to have a pretty good archive library.
My dad used to talk about the illegal ones on the 4th ring road roundabout aka “duwaar al 3itham” as it was known back then and the little pop ups on the beach that sold mostly beer to kuwaitis. My dad said a lot of people were ofc not literate in english so they couldn’t read the english labels on the bottles and since lagers usually had a low alcoholic percentage and you didn’t usually feel a buzz from a single beer, many were confused and believed beer wasn’t even alcoholic lol so they would drink a few and lay on the beach with a slight buzz every day after work thinking they felt good bc it was the end of the day lmao
Loved reading this! Thanks for sharing.
Thank God this stopped
Alcohol was legal for only a slight period of time during Kuwait history
No need to have drunk car accidents everyday
The picture lol
Very curious about who were the owners/dealer of gray Mackenzie