This year’s curfew was completely different from last year’s. I think mostly because there was less fear since we’ve all been dealing with Covid for the past year and are more informed on it, while last year the whole thing was still a mystery.
One thing I noticed this year was how every area had different activities going on like at one point I think Surra had a carnival during curfew. In Salmiya once the cars disappeared everyone came to the old souk where I live and turned the streets to mini badminton courts. I didn’t post about it on my social media or on the blog at that time because I didn’t want to bring it any unwanted attention, but it was so much fun. There were even mini badminton courts drawn in chalk all over the streets. It was kinda like a block party.
What did your neighborhood do during curfew?
My neighbors, whom I haven’t seen or interacted with before covid (for several years), all were on the streets at night (walking, their kids cycling, using scooters). I met several of them and turned out they’re nice people who like me wanted to meet their neighbors but did not have the opportunity.
Thank you dumb virus!
In Eqaila it was business as usual. All cars could move anywhere inside Eqaila all night long. The co-op, sultan, and Lulu were open all night long without the need for the silly Moci pass. It was as if there was no curfew (unless you wanted to leave the area). There was also a huge influx of cyclist and electric scooters (which was a bit dangerous since there were tons of cars on the road). Also diwaynias were thriving (though mostly outdoors).
it really was a special sight to witness this in the old Souk. And to add to that, we had the best time cycling down the same road.
The suburb I live in had a Nutella crepe food cart that was open at night.
I stayed home, like a responsible individual during a pandemic. And my neighbourhood did nothing special, it was all nice and quiet.
Well I stayed home and wore two masks even while sleeping. ;)
Don’t virtue signal too hard, you could sprain your ankle.
Can you explain why staying home during a pandemic (which has killed over 3 million people) is virtue signaling?
You’re free to stay home anytime with or without a pandemic. However referring to yourself as a ‘responsible individual’ and then changing your handle to ‘responsible citizen’ is laughable virtue signaling. More importantly the risk of outdoor transmission is close to nil. Have a good day.
If outdoor transmission is “close to nil”, then why are cases still increasing? Why are people still dying?
Close to nil is not true, at least I haven’t read any source stating that. But recent studies have shown that outdoor transmission is very low:
A systematic review published in February in the Journal of Infectious Diseases found that less than 10% of all COVID-19 cases were transmitted in outdoor settings, and that the risk of transmission indoors was almost 20 times higher than it was outside, albeit with a wide confidence interval (OR 18.7, 95% CI 6.0-57.9).
https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/92343
Fauci said the COVID-19 transmission risk for people engaging in outdoor activities is “minuscule,” especially for vaccinated individuals.
https://www.ktvu.com/news/fauci-expects-cdc-to-revise-mask-guidelines-says-covid-19-transmission-risk-outdoors-is-really-low
On Tuesday, Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said outdoor activities like golf, tennis and beach volleyball are low-risk.
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/outdoor-transmission-of-covid-19-is-far-lower-than-statistics-suggest-expert-says-1.5425049
So very low but not what I would call close to nil.
Thank you for deleting pseudoscience, Mark!
I want to add, outdoor transmission of Covid-19 is a low probability event except possibly in crowds: search ‘The Effects of Large Group Meetings on the Spread of COVID-19: The Case of Trump Rallies’ by Bernheim et. al.
Of course, its an established fact that not just indoor gatherings but also outdoor crowds are also to be avoided. However, its the spectators that form crowds rather than the players on the pitch.
Its all about striking a balance. Sitting indoors all day is not a 100% disease free or “safe” activity. For an average young adult going into old age, the risk of acquiring long-term decreased quality of life, from mental issues like depression and obesity associated diseases is extremely high, all of which have been exacerbated during this pandemic. In fact the risk of death is also much higher for an infected person with sedentary lifestyle as opposed to an active one.
If you look around, some people have used these stressful times to reconnect with God, while others have recognized the value of health and strived to get fit, but apparently the truly responsible citizens have only preached the importance of doing nothing while doing nothing.
Kids set up lemonade and mini baqala shops.
It was nice walking in the neighborhood with alot of kids out. Gave a sense of safety.
In rumaiythia alot of people were walking around the main road, it was nice seeing people of all ages and genders safely walk around. A part of me wishes kuwait starts a “car’s curfew” at night so people can just walk and socialise plus use public transport. I think these periods where people walk are very important to society and we should work harder to implement social interactions.
Totally agree with this sentiment. The central road in Rumaithiya is like a boulevard lined by amazing trees and I made it a point to cycle everyday through there, Salwa and Bayan during the curfew. It was so nice to see that people in the neighborhoods out and about having a good time. If only we had a few more of the pop-up food trucks, like B’on, it would have been even more amazing. I honestly think there would definitely be support for having a periodic car curfew among the public, just need someone to take the initiative and bring it forward for a vote.
As someone who has had a curfew pass for the last 14 months due to my job, the last curfew seemed the most easy going.
Traffic on the roads 51/7RR/209 into Egaila between 1900-0000 was ridiculously busy as were the checkpoints on 7RR – seems there were a lot more passes / dispensations given this last curfew than previously.
It was however a joy to see so many more people out in Egaila walking and cycling.
Just wondering Mark….are you ever going to post about the atrocious situation happening in Palestine?
Nope
MHF – Mark has always been an ally for the Palestinian cause. He doesn’t have to jump on the bandwagon like everyone else is right now.
He has been coming to the Palestinian charity exhibition that I volunteer at for years. I always see him there.
Over the years, I’ve invited a lot of Palestinians to the exhibition but NONE of them showed up. Mark did and he’s not even Palestinian. Now all of a sudden people are becoming active. I mean that’s incredible, this is definitely a watershed moment for the Palestinian plight, but where were you all before? It’s all about jumping on bandwagons when it comes to Arabs. Everything is a trend for us sadly.
Thank you Mark. <3
It’s great that you volunteer at the Palestinian charity exhibition and that Mark has shown up, but you don’t get to shame Palestinians for not coming, even if you invited them. You don’t know their lives or their reasons for not showing up. You don’t know if they donate to their own charity of choice, if they are sending money back home, if they are exhausted and traumatized, if they have family and friends who are in ongoing danger. To say that PALESTINIANS are “jumping on a trend” to speak up about the issues just because they didn’t show up to an event is condescending and ignorant. It makes me question your motives for volunteering.
I said “people are now being active”, NOT Palestinians.
Read my words carefully. I’m usually meticulous about what I write. I just highlighted the fact that Mark is not Palestinian but he always came, but others who “have more skin in the game” and whom I know personally, did not.
I was obviously not at all alluding to struggling, blue collar people. Allah help them. I’m referring to people I know in Kuwait – they’re either friends, family or coworkers. They belong to a certain strata of society- they’re highly educated, well-off (some of them more so than others) and do have time to spare.
When I casually ask them “what do you do for Palestine?” Their answer is “I sometimes post stuff on Instagram.” When I ask them “what Palestinian organizations do you belong to or donate to?” Their reply to me is “I don’t know, could you send me the links to their websites?”
That’s called apathy.
Do not insult me again. I’m referring to people that I personally know, many of whom I’m close to. I’m not talking about people I don’t know.
I try to always give people the benefit of the doubt but when I ask around 10 or 20 people and NONE show up because and I quote “I’m hanging out with friends” or “I’m busy; I have a party to go to” then something is amiss.
Obviously there are lots of wonderful, active people out there who are doing God’s work. I commend them and appreciate what they do.
In Salwa, it was really lovely to get out at walk during the “walking hours”. Pretty much our whole neighbourhood was walking. I initially felt very safe to walk alone at night as so many people were out. I was enjoying it until I was followed home by men on two separate occasions… then I stopped.
Wait…there was a curfew?! lol
Judging by the amount of traffic on 302 at 11 p.m. every bleeding night, I’d say all those people doing “essential public work” erased two decades of government bureaucratic backlog.
Or visited friends.
Amiright or amiright, amiright?