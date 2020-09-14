Kuwait’s landmark ice skating rink was designed by the French architect Dominique Beau in the 70s and was considered to be the first of its kind in the Middle East when it was inaugurated in 1980. Domonique also designed the pattern of the terracotta tiles that adorned the inside and outside walls of the rink. It was custom made in France but inspired by the local Sadu weavings which he encountered during his trips to the Gulf region.
Sadly the ice skating rink was demolished earlier this year to make way for a newer one as part of Al Shaheed Park expansion plans. I couldn’t find much more information on the construction of the original ice skating rink or the architect online other than what I’ve posted here, but I’ll keep looking. For now, check out the photos of the construction in the post below.
Photos and information thanks to Architect Hasan, Laila Al Hamed, Hamad Al Fawaz and Huda Abdulmughni
These are great!
It is such a shame they had to demolish it. I feel if they kept it, renovated it a bit from the inside to make it more modern, and kept it as part of the new phase of Shaheed, it would have been awesome
Infinitely more beautiful, architecturally relevant and part of Kuwait’s history and urban fabric than any of the convoluted garbage they’re throwing up right now. With a little renovation, cleaning the tiles and some repainting/interior refitting, a renovated 70s landmark would have sat gorgeously in the new expansion, but instead we’re getting some mirror-y, space-age malarkey that looks like it was designed by an eight-year-old with a rich daddy and overactive imagination. It is truly a shame that Kuwait’s authorities do not understand, respect or care for the heritage of this country, and believe in their shallow minds that bigger and shinier is better – or are simply slaves to corrupt tendering procedures and kickbacks.
At this point, I’m waiting to see when the Kuwait Towers are next on the demolition block.
*Cries in Millennial*