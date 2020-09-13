This cable park came out of nowhere! For the past few months, I’ve noticed cranes at the far side of Green Island whenever I rode by on my bicycle. I just thought they might be clearing out some old junk from there but turns out they were building a cable park.

A cable park is a wakeboard or water ski park where instead of being pulled around by a boat, you get pulled around by overhead cables. Previously to wakeboard, I’d have to book a boat for an hour, then drive an hour down to Khieran, an hour back when done and the whole thing would cost me KD35. Now with the cable park I can just drive 5 minutes down the street to Green Island and wakeboard there for just KD6 an hour (or KD8 if you don’t have the gear). Seems too good to be true.

I’ve booked an hour on Tuesday to try it out and once I do I’ll share more details. For now you can check out the cable park’s Instagram account @cablepark.kuwait for some pictures and a link in case you want to book.