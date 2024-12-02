From all the issues in Kuwait, this is one they felt needed fixing? This was a pretty iconic mural, yes it was old, and the paint had faded, but that’s because it was painted over three decades ago. The mural had a purpose, and it meant something. Now it’s just a painting of a flag on a side of an old building.
13 replies on “The Iconic “Thanks Allies” Mural was Painted Over”
I always knew this day would come; and i’ve always prayed that they keep it with THANKS ALLIES .. especially since it’s directly opposite the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Pretty par for the course for Kuwait to (a) disregard a piece of its past and (b) paint a mural and celebrate it with a government figure but leave the building it’s attached to empty and crumbling.
This one gets better because it sits within the long-stalled Heritage Village project, which has spent over 15 years being under construction with no end in sight, and has become an abandoned eyesore on a prime seafront lot.
~sigh
Kuwait is slowly turning into ….. (There is no words to express what is happening but then again I am only a guest in Kuwait having lived here for almost 4 decades).
Expats have contributed immensely to this country. However not a single thing is named after them. Pretty sad.
Little Manila ?
Little Manila, India, Bangladesh, Cairo etc etc…
Without allies , saddam would have kept Kuwait
The whole invasion thing is no longer a topic of conversation
No gratitude as there was before, no more ‘Bush good’ with thumbs up that i used to hear from Kuwaitis when they knew i was American
Historical revisionists are the norm now
Historical revisionism is having a moment in our world today and sadly, no place on 🌎 is bereft of it. It’s almost as if it has erupted like a nasty rash that refuses to go away. PR firms aided by social media are having a field day assembling and dismantling truths and then refashioning err, repurposing it to loco- regional preferences.
Similar murals dedicated to the Palestinians and Indians on their noteworthy contribution to nation building in Kuwait would indeed, be more in order.
Y’all need to chill their adding the Thanks Allies. You all sound like your getting your periods saying Kuwaitis are not thankful for the people whom helped us during the war. Yes we do. Have you seen/heard the national songs and plays they do on national day?
I think some people misunderstood the issue with the repainting. It wasn’t about the fact they removed the “Thanks Allies”, it was about the fact that they repainted over a piece of history. But thinking about it more today I think the repainting makes a lot of sense considering where the mural is located. That whole block was filled with old Kuwaiti homes and buildings that were demolished to build a fake new soulless version of the exact same thing. So repainting the mural perfectly fits in.
To quote, Keane, “Everybody’s changing, and I don’t feel the same”
You are right—Kuwait faces much bigger issues, such as roads, education, traffic, infrastructure, entertainment, business, and visa policies. These are far more important than painting a wall. Addressing these issues requires urgent attention and significant investment to improve the quality of life for residents and expats.
You guys are being overly dramatic. The paint is destined to fade away, and the building itself is also destined to be demolished.