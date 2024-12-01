Visiting Jahra Farms Before they are Gone

Not to be confused with the Jahra Nature Reserves which I posted about the other day, the Jahra farms are a historical part of Jahra which I’ve been wanting to visit for years. Yesterday, I finally went, and I’m glad because they might not be around much longer.

Jahra started as a small oasis village known for its underground water and fertile soil. The residents cultivated the land leading it to become known as a notable trading point and stopping place on the way to Kuwait City. With the increase of agricultural production, the village started attracting bandits who would steal and destroy its crops. Eventually the Red Fort (also sometimes called the Red Palace) was built in 1896 to guard the village.

Ironically, because of the Red Fort, the historical farms might now be removed and replaced by new entertainment and shopping facilities as part of Jahra’s plan on attracting more tourists.

I was lucky enough to get a tour of the farms by the architect and Jahra native, Asaiel Alsaeed who also runs the account @jahra_village. I actually attended one of her talks on Jahra nearly 5 years ago, so it was pretty cool getting the tour by her. Unlike the farms in Wafra and Abdaly, the Jahra farms are situated right in the heart of the city. They’ve been fairly neglected, as farmers have long anticipated the government taking them over, leading to minimal investment in their upkeep. But that’s also part of their charm, some of the crumbling walls are so old that they were built with traditional materials: stone gathered from the sea and coated with thick mud plaster.

Walking around the farm fields and exploring them is pretty fun, and I’d recommend you visit and check them before they are torn down because there is nothing really like it in Kuwait. The farms are mostly all open and free to walk into, they aren’t the Disneyland farms of Abdaly and Wafra, so don’t expect food trucks or gift shops. There are a few wooden shacks next to the farms that sell vegetables, but that’s about it. The area we visited has around 10 farms next to each other, with some in better state than others. You’ll see water wells, streams and lots of greenery there, all while weirdly being surrounded by a bustling city. The view out the window of some of the homes in the surrounding area must be so unusual since they overlook these farm lands.

If you want to visit, the farms are around a 30 minute drive from the city. We parked outside Chili’s at “Awtad Mall” in Jahra and then crossed the street into the farms. Once you’re there, I recommend using Google Maps’ satellite view to explore the farms. There isn’t much signage, and you’ll often need to cross from one farm to another—or even through a farm—to get around. The farmers are friendly and welcoming, and they’re accustomed to visitors, including bird watchers. So if you’re looking for something new and different to do, head to Jahra.