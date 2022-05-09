Photo by Ahmad Dashti
Back in 2015 I posted about an abandoned zoo project off the 6th Ring Road. Turned out the abandoned project was a small zoo. Around 10 years ago there used to be a small zoo in Fintas called The Little Jungle but it closed down when the government took over the land to convert it to a residential area. To compensate the owner, the government gave him a much larger land off the 6th Ring Road so he could rebuild his project. I guess the owner ran into financial problems and the project was abandoned until last month when the project was completed and The Little Jungle finally opened its doors again.
Photo by Abdulghani Abulkareem
The Little Jungle is a mini zoo with various exhibits holding a variety of animals including giraffes, zebras, kangaroos, and even weirdly, a Pomeranians exhibit. I haven’t passed by the place but I had a couple of friends visit during Eid and one complained about the terrible organization while the other told me it’s no better than our main zoo but can still be fun for really young children.
Photo by Khaled Aljeeran
The weather has gotten pretty warm but they are opening in the evenings from 4PM to 9PM so it still is doable. Entrance is 2.5KD per person and they have a bunch of videos and highlights on their Instagram account that showcases the zoo @littlejunglekw. If you want to visit the place, here is their location on Google Maps
If you’ve been there let us know about your experience in the comments.
*Tiger King flashbacks*
I used to visit the one in Fintas all the time 😩❤️
I visited the Omariya zoo during the Eid Holidays and found it closed. Does anyone know if it has been permanently closed?
Anyone knows?
Have you heard any new about the Main Zoo. I heard it was permanently closed
Apparently its for families only
Honestly, the place is a little depressing, its still work under progress and animals are not so healthy. Good thing, there is lot of space and walking around in the evening is nice. They have joy rides in tuk-tuk for people who hate walking – at KWD 10 , there is kids bicycles for rent at 2 KWD , softies at 500 fils etc,
They should hold fundraising events, etc so they can make enough to give the animals a better habitat and life. I’m personally against zoos and caging animals, but if its being done then it might as well be done right and as humanely as possible.
I visited the place with my family during Eid holidays and it turned out to be the worst experience ever. Place is under construction, very few variety of animals. Many wild animals like Zebra, Ostrich, Giraffe, etc. were only 1 of its kind which is very depressing for the animal. They were in very bad conditions in terms of cleanliness, environment and food. No security/staff was present at any of the animal exhibitions, some guests entered through the fence and started approaching the animals. No description or guidelines in the entire campus. Food trucks were present only at 1 corner of the zoo and no other stall for refreshments or even water. 2.5Kd for such a mess is a rip off and I would ask everyone to wait till the place has been constructed completely and have decent no. of animals in a healthy environment.