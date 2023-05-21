Although Apple Maps originally launched back in 2012, it only started working in Kuwait last week. I don’t know what took Apple so long but I’m glad its now finally working here. While I’m a fan of Google Maps, I find the interface of Apple Maps not only easier to read and follow, but also significantly faster to use.
If you’ve never used Apple Maps before you can now try it out.
8 replies on “Apple Maps Finally Works in Kuwait”
Can anyone comment on using Waze maps in Kuwait?
When I visited Qatar, almost everyone used Waze as Google maps were really bad and next to useless.
Waze is a good app.. I used Waze app when I drove to Bahrain Qatar Saudi.. it shows the camera speed limit police cars etc.. and a lot more easier…
Waze is owned by Google. You are just using Google Maps… :-)
yeah thats what i used to think but turns out they use the maps from google, but waze uses their own routing algorithm
Good luck finding something about kuwait in Apple Maps !!
radarbot is the best app for travelling within GCC, all fixed and mobile camera’s are updated daily. you can download without subscription and run in the background & it warns when camera approach is approx 300-400m
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/radarbot-speed-cameras-gps/id1099797635
oh i need that cuz saudi cameras.. i mean I must have at least 20 tickets
You can use maps now but when you search for places you’re going to have a hard time. Try putting in any area with the block , it comes out blank or directs you to some other country.