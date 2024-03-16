Like New Apple Vision Pro for Sale

Someone is selling a 2 day old Apple Vision Pro in the classifieds section for 800KD which is a pretty good price considering it also comes with the $200 travel case. If you’ve been wanting one but didn’t want to pay 1,200~KD for it, this could be a good option.

The size of the light seal it comes with is 31W, so if you need a different size you’ll have to buy one from Apple for $200. Finding out what light seal fits your face is easy since Apple will use your phone to scan your face and recommend you a size.

If you want to buy this used Vision Pro, here is the link.