As of this post there is no official launch date for the new iPhone 13 in Kuwait nor are there official prices. But, the Anker dealer Astore published their list of prices which should give us a rough idea of what the local prices will be like:

iPhone 13

128GB – 290.900 KD

256GB – 326.900 KD

512GB – 399.900 KD

iPhone 13 Pro

128GB – 360.900 KD

256GB – 397.900 KD

512GB – 470.900 KD

1TB – 544.900 KD

iPhone 13 Pro Max

128GB – 404.900 KD

256GB – 439.900 KD

512GB – 512.900 KD

1TB – 584.900 KD

iPhone 13 Mini

128GB – 256.900 KD

256GB – 292.900 KD

512GB – 365.900 KD

I skipped out on the iPhone 12 last year so going to be getting the 13 Pro in Sierra Blue this year. Not a lot of improvements over the 12, but should be a nice jump for me since I’m still using the 11 Pro.